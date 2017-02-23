Plans to extend Rathangan graveyard

The plans for the Rathangan graveyard extension will go on public display soon.

The council proposes to put in an extra 789 burial plots, and a new car park to facilitate 38 cars as part of the new extension.

A columbarium wall will be built for ash internments at the .75 hectare site.

The drawings and plans will be available to view online and at the council offices in Aras Chill Dara, Naas.

Councillors also asked that the drawings be put on display somewhere in the locality, such as the local pharmacy or library. Officials said they would see what they could do.