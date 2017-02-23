Newbridge sports clubs badly in need of facilities

Newbridge Utd football club is crying out for playing facilities with parents shelling out €500 a week on rent.

Brian Sheridan told the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting last week the club was formed last November after a split with Newbridge Town.

He said the break away group founded the new club because it wanted to stay playing in Kildare, while Newbridge Town's teams were going to play in the Dublin underage league.

Mr Sheridan explained Newbridge Utd has 14 teams aged from U/8s up to U/16s catering for boys and girls.

“When we were formed in November 2016, we had 189 members registered with the league. We now have 241 members registered,” he said.

He said the club was using three separate training facilities at present - the community astro turf facility in Kilcullen; Red Lane, Toughers; and Newbridge Sports Centre. He said he was grateful for those facilities, but the club needed a permanent solution.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy (FG) said her son plays with Newbridge Town, while her daughters play with Newbridge Utd. She said it was unfair that Newbridge Utd had to pay €500 on facilities when there are facilities there, that the players had been previously using.

She suggested Newbridge Town could join forces with other sports clubs in the area to share facilities. Cllr Murty Aspell (FF) also suggested the club could look at joining other local clubs.

Cllr Sean Power (FF) asked Mr Sheridan if he had approached Newbridge Utd to try and share the facilities.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle (FF) said an audit was needed of sports facilities in the town to assess the various facilities on offer, assess their use and get a clearer picture of what is needed.

Cllr Morgan McCabe (Ind) suggested a site be found for a multi disciplinary sports complex to accommodate numerous sports such as volleyball, the proposed BMX park, Newbridge hockey club, the new soccer club and others.

Meanwhile, in a separate motion, Cllr McLoughlin Healy also brought up the reallocation of hockey club land at Rickardstown. She called for a transparent and fair reallocation of the land.

The council said a number of clubs had expressed interest. It said the hockey club lease has to be terminated before the land can be redistributed. It pointed out that once this is completed, a process for the allocation will be developed and submitted to councillors. Cllr McLoughlin Healy said councillors should have in input into setting out the criteria.