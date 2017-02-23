Storm causes traffic delays in Naas

There were early morning traffic delays across parts of Naas today as Storm Doris blew damaging northwestern winds over Ireland.

A tree fell across the Sallins road on the town side of the Applegreen service station. It came from the former De Burgh estate shortly before 6am and left the road virtuallly impassable – except for heavy vehicles travelling towards the town.

At Monread Road, near the Woodies store, a tree was uprooted and came to rest on a section of the road affecting motorists travelling towards Millennium Park from the Dublin Road.

A small secton of a tree partially blocked footpaths and cycle lanes on the Kilcullen Road and a tree also fell near Watchhouse Cross on the Naas-Ballymore road.

Elsehwere areas like Tipper Road and Craddockstown Road (the minor route to Punchestown Racecourse), where there are many old trees, were littered with tree branches.

There were many overturned wheelie bins in the town and in residential areas on what is a bin collection day for many residents and businesses, leaving litter strewn across roads and pathways.

Naas Fire Brigade staff attended a minor flooding incident on Fairgreen at 7.15 am.

Although motorists will experience some inconvenience, the amount of disruption would have been greater but for the fact that some schools are closed for a mid-term break.

Met Eireann expects the gales to moderate later today.