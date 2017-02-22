Sallins filling station "knife" raid

Gardai investigating a robbery at a Sallins filling station intend to examine CCTV images captured in the area.

A lone male, wearing grey runners with a velcro strap and grey track suit bottoms approached a staff member shortly before 10 o’clock last night.

The incident happened in the forecourt at Marron’s filling station where the employee was approached by a man brandishing what appeared to be a knife and demanding cash.

He escaped with money after ordering the staff member to empty the till.