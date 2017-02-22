Brave teen Shan Tynan arrives in Houston for lifesaving cancer treatment

Teenager Shan Tynan has arrived in Houston, Texas, to undergo her urgently-needed cancer treatment.

Shan, whose mother Leona is from Newbridge, needs specialist care for a rare cancer condition at an estimated cost of €500,000 in a hospital in Texas.

An emotional fundraising appeal by the young Carlow woman, 18, released through YouTube last week, has now raised over €735,000 to give her a chance at life.

According to a statement posted on her Facebook page on Tuesday night, she underwent treatment for extreme pain on Sunday evening, and is currently in hospital.

Her family cannot travel home as planned - Shan will have to remain in Texas for at least a year for her treatment - due to her current condition.

You can donate to Shan's treatment fund by clicking here.