Heated exchanges as Naas cycle lanes and paths get the green light

The controversial plan to pedestrianise part of Poplar Square and provide cycle lanes along Dublin Road, in Naas, will go ahead.

There were heated exchanges as Naas councillors this afternoon voted by the narrowest of margins to go ahead with the €3m. project.

Naas Mayor Fintan Brett used his casting vote to defeat a move by his Fine Gael colleague Darren Scully to sideline the project.

The two politicians clashed over whether the plan should go ahead and a claim by Cllr Brett that Cllr Scully said the councillors had been “browbeaten” into accepting the project – put forward by the Dublin-based National Transport Authority.

Cllr Scully said nobody is opposed to cycle lanes but work on the widening the M7 between Naas and Newbridge should be done first or traffic chaos will ensue in Naas.

The eight councilllors were tied 4-4 on Cllr Scully’s call to postpone the project before Mayor Brett voted against it.