An Taisce objects to Bord na Mona horticulture plans

An Taisce has claimed Bord na Móna’s plans for a horticultural facility at Blacktrench outside Naas have not been properly environmentally assessed.

The environmental body has lodged a submission on the planning file, which is currently before Kildare County Council.

In December, Bord na Móna sought permission for a 3,380m2 horticulture facility, 5,000m2 outdoor storage area, 105m2 administration office and a new effluent treatment system at Lattensbog or Blacktrench, Caragh. The project also includes new access roads.

The Protect Caragh Group, which is made up of 58 residents living on the Thomastown to Caragh road, has also expressed fears about the increase in HGV traffic on the road.

Adding its voice of concern, the Irish Peatland Conservation Council (IPPC) has called on the council to refuse the application.

A decision is due tomorrow, Wednesday February 22.

An Taisce believes the environmental and social impacts of sourcing horticultural peat from the Bord na Móna owned Allen Bog complex have not been assessed in their totality.

“There are direct parallels between the High Court ruling on Bord na Mona’s Edenderry Power Plant, in October 2015, regarding An Bord Pleanála's failure to fully assess the environmental impacts of the peat extraction which fuels the plant,” it said.

“Less than two years later the same issue has arisen regarding the current application. The reports provided by Bord na Móna are failing to adequately address the full direct and indirect impacts of this project.”

An Taisce pointed out the development would only create six new full time jobs.

“The argument made in the application that “the horticultural processing is not the driver behind the peat extraction, rather market demand is the driver” has no basis. Contrary to what is indicated in the application, the proposed harvesting and processing of horticultural peat is not sustainable nor is it regarded as a renewable energy source,” it said.