VIRAL: Pint Baby is a Prosperous man
Star of recent internet viral video
Picture of Stephen 20 years ago, and now. Pic courtesy of Cian McCormack and Twitter.
It’s been revealed that the star of video of a baby drinking a pint which went viral over the past few days is a Prosperous man.
It’s 20 years ago since RTE’s Nationwide featured a baby in his mother’s arms in a pub in Kerry, taking a sip of a pint.
Now RTE is set to reveal that the baby, Stephen Barron, is living in Prosperous, and none the worse wear for having sipped on Guinness as a child, or been the subject of a social media viral sensation over the past few days.
It’s expected he will appear on the Six-One news this evening, speaking to reporter Cian McCormack.
