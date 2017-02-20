Man arrested on drugs charges in Athy

A young man is being questioned in relation to a drugs and cash haul after he was arrested in Athy this morning.

The arrest follows a search on Tuesday, February 7, where Gardai stopped and searched a vehicle in the area and allegedly found €500 worth of drugs.

A follow-up operation that same day lead to the discovery of cash and the man was arrested in connection with that inquiry.

He is being detained at Athy Garda Station at the moment.