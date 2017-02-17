Naas sports shop to close

A well known sports shop in Naas has announced closure plans.

Lifestyle Sports at Naas Town Centre, Dublin Road, is currently holding a closing down sale and while a closure date is not available, it’s expected to close by the end of the month.

The store employs seven people, including five part time staff. It’s expected that all of the employees will be given the option of relocating to another Lifestyle store. The nearest alternative is at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge. It's understood the staff will transfer to Newbridge or Tallaght.

The company has not yet responded to a request for a comment by the Leader.

The Naas store opened almost 11 years ago.