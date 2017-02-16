Deadline for Newbridge St Patrick's Parade entries approaching

The deadline for entry into the Newbridge St Patrick's Day Parade is fast approaching.

Members of the Newbridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee launched details of this year’s parade at the Keadeen Hotel last Monday, February 13.

The committee is made up of Brenda and Michael Donohoe, Karl Murphy, Cllrs Paddy Kennedy and Morgan McCabe, Miley Wickham, Mick Deely, and Teresa Harrison.

The deadline for entries is Friday March 10.

Chairman Mick Deely stated that "Last year we had a very successful parade with almost 50 entries and we hope to grow bigger and better this year. So now everyone has plenty of notice to get their floats and acts together".

If you wish to submit an entry, call 087 9008366 or email mickdeely@outlook.com