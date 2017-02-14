Newbridge school wins the annual Liam O'Connell Debate

The Holy Family Secondary School retained the annual Liam O'Connell School Debate title at Kildare County Council headquarters last Monday.

Taking place in Council Chamber in Naas, ten schools battled it out including Ard Scoil Trionade, Athy; Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin, Rathangan; Gael Colaiste, Naas; Naas CBS; the Patrician Boys Secondary School, Newbridge and the Holy Family, Newbridge; Clongowes College, Clane; Newbridge College (two teams) and the Cross and Passion Secondary School, Kilcullen.

The debate was chaired by Eamon Ryan from the Green Party while the adjudication panel was made up of Fionnuala Dukes (retired County Councillor), Charlie Talbot (retired County Secretary); and Herbie Wilkins (retired school principle, colleague of Liam O Connell).

The motion was: The goals of democracy and capitalism are not compatible. The winning team from the Holy Family was made up of Olivia Battault, Niamh Holohan, and Jessica Harte.

The individual award for best debater went to Jack Murray, from the Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge. The event was sponsored by Bord na Mona.

Debate Chairman, Green Party TD Eamon Ryan, and Mia McCarthy of sponsors Bord na Móna, present the Individual Award to winner Jack Murray, Patrician Secondary School, Newbridge, at the Liam O'Connell Annual School Debating Competition, in association with Kildare County Council in Áras Chill Dara, Monday, February 13. Photo Tony Keane.