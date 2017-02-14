Kildare couple get special blessing at shrine of St Valentine

A local couple received a special blessing at the shrine of St Valentine in Dublin today to mark the saint's feast day.

Kildare woman Carol Dignam, who hails from Kilcock, and her fiancée Tim Boylan, originally from Dun Laoghaire, received the blessing from the Bishop of Kildare and leighlin, Denis Nulty.

Kilcock woman Carol works for Deloitte and Tim is a restaurant manager in Dun Laoghaire. The pair met in Australia and are planning to marry next year in St Coca's Church, Kilcock.

The traditional St Valentine’s Day blessing coincided with the release of the Accord Catholic Marriage Care Service 2016 figures for sacramental marriage preparation and for marriage and relationship counselling. Bishop Nulty is the president of Accord.

The relics of St Valentine, the patron saint of love, are at the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Whitefriar Street Church, in Dublin.

The happy couple receiving the special blessing from Bishop Nulty today. Photo: John McElroy