Family of autistic son saved from eviction by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council has stepped in to save a Newbridge family from being kicked out of their home by the banks.

Speaking prior to the intervention, Stephen Carbery and his family said they were terrified as the January 31 bank deadline loomed.

“My wife is terrified the sheriff is going to come and kick us out of the house. No one should have to live like this. She hasn't slept in weeks,” said the unemployed Newbridge dad of five.

Stephen, his wife Siobhan, and their five children aged from 18 to 2 years old, have been living in rented accommodation with the assistance of a rent supplement at Roseberry Hill, Newbridge.

Their 14 year-old son is autistic, suffers with bowel disease, and needs round the clock care. He attends St Mark's School. Stephen has COPD and is on disability benefit. The family feared they would be separated if they had to go into emergency accommodation.

“The landlord got into trouble and the banks took over the house last July. They gave us until January 31 to find somewhere else and they discussed it with the council. The council said they would look after us,” said Stephen.

“I have tried everywhere. Every landlord I ring tells me the house isn't big enough to take five children. I don't think they want to take people on social welfare,” he said.

“It's really important that our son's surroundings don't change. His routine has to remain the same. We fought for two years to get him into St. Mark's and we don't want to take him out of the school,” he added.

Cllr Murty Aspell, who is working the family's behalf, said he was delighted the Carbery's would be housed in Kildare town and the school bus would be able to bring their son to school in Newbridge.

“I know the council is under pressure, but this is an exceptional case. This family badly needed help and I'm delighted we had a positive outcome,” he said.

The council declined to comment on individual cases.

It said anyone, who finds themselves threatened with homelessness, can contact the council's Housing Department.

“We have an out of hours information and advice service, which can be contacted at Freephone 1800 804 307. This service is operated by Peter McVerry Trust on behalf of Kildare County Council and offers information and advice to those at risk of or experiencing homelessness in Kildare. This service operates Monday to Friday 5pm to 9pm and Saturday and Sunday 12 noon to 5pm,” it said.

It said that, depending on the circumstances, additional support and advice is available from bodies such as the PRTB, Threshold, or MABS.