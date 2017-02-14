Rental prices skyrocket across County Kildare
High rise for homes
File photo
Rents have skyrocketed across County Kildare, according to the latest Daft.ie rental report, released this morning.
In Kildare, rents are on average 14.7% higher in the final three months of 2016 than a year previously.
The average advertised Kildare rent is now €1,105, up 57% from its lowest point.
The average rental price of a one-bed apartment in the county is €788, up 16% over the year to the end of 2016. Kildare renters pay on average €913 for a two-bed house, up 16.1%; €1,095 for a three-bed house, up 12.6%; €1,193 for a four-bed, up 14.7% and €1,347 for a five-bed, up 20.1%.
The average rent in the county rose 2.5% between the third and fourth quarters of 2016.
Nationwide, rents rose nationwide by an average of 13.5% in the year to December 2016. The average rent in Dublin is €1,643, up 14.5%.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on