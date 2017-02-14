Rental prices skyrocket across County Kildare

Rents have skyrocketed across County Kildare, according to the latest Daft.ie rental report, released this morning.

In Kildare, rents are on average 14.7% higher in the final three months of 2016 than a year previously.

The average advertised Kildare rent is now €1,105, up 57% from its lowest point.

The average rental price of a one-bed apartment in the county is €788, up 16% over the year to the end of 2016. Kildare renters pay on average €913 for a two-bed house, up 16.1%; €1,095 for a three-bed house, up 12.6%; €1,193 for a four-bed, up 14.7% and €1,347 for a five-bed, up 20.1%.

The average rent in the county rose 2.5% between the third and fourth quarters of 2016.

Nationwide, rents rose nationwide by an average of 13.5% in the year to December 2016. The average rent in Dublin is €1,643, up 14.5%.