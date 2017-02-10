Kildare Animal Foundation launches urgent fundraiser for wildlife centre

Dan Donoher of Kildare Animal Foundation writes the weekly 'Pet Rescue' column in the Leinster Leader. He outlines how the rescue needs urgent help.

We have recently launched a GoFundMe appeal for new hospital cages for our wildlife.

The spring and summer months are our busiest times of the year. Our volunteers will be working day and night to take care of the hundreds of baby birds and mammals.

The orphans will come from all over Ireland — some will be abandoned, injured, and sick, displaced and sadly sometimes picked up unnecessarily, and by then it’s too late to return them.

Our volunteers are trained wildlife rehabilitators. While most of the animals will be taken care of at the shelter, a small few will be taken care of in our volunteers’ homes.

The campaign was started so that we could raise €7,500 to buy specialist hospital cages from the UK.

They are easy to clean, secure, made of material that doesn’t flex or make noise.

They will also reduce the time that is needed for cleaning, so that our volunteers can focus on the animal’s care.

They might seem expensive but they will last a lifetime and will benefit the animals we care for and make them even more comfortable.

Last year we dealt with nearly 700 hundred wildlife patients, and gave hours of advice for many others.

We hope to have these cages in place in the next two months, just in time for the start of the busy orphan season.

We are asking the public and other groups to help us with our important work with helping our native wildlife and the community.

People wishing to donate can do so via the Go Fund me page or by sending us a cheque or postal order addressed to ‘Orphan Season Appeal’.

As now, we have raised €3,170 of the amount required, so there is still quite a way to go.

We will post regular updates on how the campaign is going and hopefully when the cages arrive we can do some pictures and updates then too.

Your support with this would be hugely welcomed and a donation no matter how big or small will mean a lot.

Newspaper & Towels

Our newspaper and towel supplies are running low. If you can gather some up for us or keep them can you please drop them into the shelter any day. Thank you. ☺

