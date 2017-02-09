Newbridge school crowned Midlands Maths champs

The Patrician Secondary School enhanced it's record of winning top Maths titles when the Senior Maths Team were crowned Midlands Maths champs last month.

The students won the Irish Maths Teachers Association Team Math competition for the Midlands Region in the Court Hotel Tullamore on Friday January 27.

The four young men will now participate in the All Ireland final in NUI Maynooth in March. They will compete with the 10 other regional winners from across the country.

The victorious team consists of Cillian De Barra, Conor Byrne, Ms Sharon Mitchell (Maths teacher), Jack Murray and Jack Moore.