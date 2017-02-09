North Kildare Chamber votes to merge

Members of the North Kildare Chamber have given the green light to plans to create a new, enlarged group.

The NKC runs a full time office in Naas.

The enlarged group is an effective amalgamation of NKC with the Newbridge Chamber - provided the latter's membership votes in favour at a special meeting tonight.

NKC members approved the impending merger at an extraordinary general meeting last night.

“The merger will make the chamber the fifth largest in thee country. We will be a more powerful organisation and we will be an even more effective lobbying group for our members,” said NKC CEO Allan. The new entity will have a combined membership of 400.