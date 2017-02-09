Kildare Wind farm appeal due in court in May

An appeal against An Bord Pleanála's decision to axe plans for Kildare's first ever wind farm is listed for the Commercial Court on May 9.

It’s not clear if the case will go ahead on the day, or be adjourned.

Element Power has taken a case against the board over the way it reached its decision on the 47-turbine Maighne Wind Farm. This is the first time a company has taken a judicial review against a wind farm refusal in Ireland. The judicial review can only be taken in regard to how the board reached its decision. It can not be taken on the merits of the application.