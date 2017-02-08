New routes for Thoroughbred Run in Kildare town

The Thoroughbred Run Kildare committee had their first meeting of the year last week.

According to organisers they are all as eager as ever to put on a top class event as always.

The roues this year will be slightly tweaked, but much improved, and this years' charity will be announced soon.

The date of the run is June 18 - Father’s Day.

“We are growing every year and the 2017 event will include a marathon which see’s us host a four race card in 2017,” said organisers.

“That’s a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k. As you have come to expect, all four races will pass through the Irish National Stud with the marathon and half taking in many more stud farms in the area which are synonymous with Irish horse racing and our brand "The Thoroughbred.”

This year The Thoroughbred Run will yet again coincide with the start of the Derby Festival. The annual Derby Festival Parade will take place after the races have conclude and the event will be bringing even more entertainment and family focused activities to the square than in previous years.

The 2016 Thoroughbred Race raised a whopping €5,000 for it's chosen charity The Peter McVerry Trust.

The popular run is only in it’s third year but is expected to attract great interest.