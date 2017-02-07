Naas girl in Next Top Model

A young model from Naas has been selected for this year's Next Top Model show.

Alannah Beirne (23) will appear in Britain's Next Top Model which will air on Life Time on March 16 next.

Often compared to Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whitely, she is described as an Irish Amazonian who learned to catwalk from her mother Brenda at a young age.

“It was a great experience,” said Alannah. “I saw an add for it on tv and thought I might as well apply. My application got through and then I had to do a ten minute video. After that I got the call. It is an intense time and emotionally draining living in a house with 12 other girls. There was bitchiness but that is bound to happen. I'm sure I came across fine. Compared to other years I didn't think we were too bad.”

While Alannah can't say how well or how far she came in the competition just yet, she said she loved every minute of it even if it was exhausting at times.

“I've always had a massive interest in modelling,” she added. “I have also just graduated from college in visual merchandising and display. I also did a lot of work experience in Kildare Village. I would like a career in modelling but I also love fitness and nutrition.”

She comes from a family full of musicians and often plays the flute in front of crowds. Alannah, who is from Eadestown, is also described as an outdoor enthusiast and a keen painter with an eye for visual merchandising. Watch this space.

Check out her audition video here:

Courtesy of Britain's Next Top Model