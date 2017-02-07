Newbridge St Patrick's Day parade now accepting entries

The Newbridge Saint Patrick's Day Committee is now accepting entries for the annual parade on Main Street. The deadline for parade entries is Friday March 10.

Chairman Mick Deely stated: "Last year we had a very successful parade with almost 50 entries and we hope to grow bigger and better this year. So now everyone has plenty of notice to get their floats and acts together."

If you wish to submit an entry, please contact: Committee Chairman Mick Deely at 087 9008366 or email mickdeely@outlook.com