Newbridge volunteers extend homeless service to two days

New volunteer service, The Dining Room-Newbridge has extended its services to two nights a week.

The group will be setting up its stall outside Newbridge Town Hall on Wednesday and Friday nights from 7.45pm to 10pm. The service, which is run by five local volunteers, is giving out hot meals, sandwiches, fruit, cereal bars and tea/coffee to homeless people, or those who are struggling to make ends meet.

“We just decided to have it on Wednesday nights as well, to see what kind of response we get,” said volunteer, Sarah Shinkens.

“Friday night might not suit everyone, as it's close to the weekend and they may be staying with friends or relatives.”

Sarah explained how the service is evolving according to the needs of the people they meet. Last week, the group issued an appeal for boys clothing, as well as girls teenage clothing and other items. Members of the public came forward and the items were gathered.

“We are okay for clothing at the moment but we do need toiletries,” she said. Items such as shower gel, toothpaste, and deodorant would be gratefully appreciated. The group is hugely thankful for donations. Since it started on January 13, the group has come into contact with many people from different walks of life from those who are homeless, to those in emergency accommodation or those who are struggling. The Dining Room now has a new number 089 2368114 or can be contacted on Facebook.