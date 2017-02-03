Trio who burgled a number of Kildare businesses and sports clubs jailed

Three men who pleaded guilty to a spate of burglaries in county Kildare over the past three years have each been jailed for 22 months.

After the case, held yesterday, Thursday, at Naas District Court, Gardai said they believe the damage caused to sports clubs and businesses could amount to €10,000, at minimum.

Gardai Inspector Mel Smyth said thousands and thousands of euros of damage have been caused to small business and community centres by the trio. Two brothers, Jordan (20) and Stewart Wyse (24), both of Derrymullen, Allenwood, Naas, and Henry Cahill (18), of no fixed address, and a family address at of 32 Emerson Court, Prosperous, were jailed at Naas District Court on February 2.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that in the cases of all three men, some of the burglaries were committed while the men were on bail for other offences.

The judge, who has known the men for some time, said it was “tragic” to see how they had progressed.

Jordan Wyse told the Court: “I am genuinely sorry for the break ins. Thanks for listening.”

Most of the 14-plus burglaries committed by Jordan Wyse (20), also involved his brother, Stewart.

The burglaries included those at Gemini Hair Salon, Clane and a takeaway in the area; two at Kildare Farm Foods, on on September 24 2015 and on March 1 2015; one at 1736 Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge on December 29 2015.

An number of other Newbridge properties were hit: Haven Beauty on July 7 2015; Newbridge Silverware on July 30, 2015, the Parish Centre at Newbridge on July 29 2015; Newbridge Golf Club on September 5 2015; Designer Hair on 2 June 2015; Shades and Shapes Hair on April 2 2015; Ellistown GAA, Rathangan on March 1 2015; Suncroft Community Centre on October 20 2015 and at St Conleth’s School, Newbridge on March 14.

In Henry Cahill’s case, the Court was told that he had robbed his mother’s home at 32 Emerson Court in Prosperous.

