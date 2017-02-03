The pole and the lonely bike ... united on the Main Street of Newbridge

A sad tale of the abandonment of a bike on Main Street, Newbridge

It stands there.

All alone.

Apart from its friend.

The pole.

They have become a couple.

An item.

A public partnership.

Six weeks, at least, have passed.

Incredibly the pair remain locked together.

Should they be freed?

Separated for ever?

Go their separate ways?

Or simply left to their own devices?

Have survived the frost.

The wind.

The rain.

The day.

The night.

Week days.

Weekends.

Bank Holidays.

Christmas.

Did the owner hop on a Green Bus?

Never to be seen again?

They are becoming an attraction.

Questions have been asked in ‘The House.’

In this case ‘The House’ being a watering hole.

Aka Harrigans.

Or to give it its full and proper title.

Edward Harrigan & Sons.

Never met Edward.

Or the sons.

But have been known to sip one, or two, in The House.

Situated on the Main Street in Newbridge.

In the county of Kildare.

Not far from the magnificent Liffey Bridge.

Opposite The Riverbank Arts Centre.

The evenings may be stretching.

Street lights resting now until five(ish).

Yet there it stands.

A ladies bike.

All alone.

Apart from its friend.

The pole.