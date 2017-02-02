New boutique to open in Naas

A new ladies clothing store is to open in Naas town centre on Saturday morning.

Donadea native Peter Mackey is to open the enterprise with his Norwegian born wife Siv at the former Eden boutique premises, beside Fletcher’s pub, North Main Street.

Between them they have 17 years experience in the clothing industry and the shop – Lips & P’s – will stock a variety of womens wear including Ilse Jacobsen raincoats, Bourne clothing and the Danish denim label Pieszak.

Mr Mackey, who attended Clane's Scoil Mhuire and Tiermohan national school, has a clothing distribution based in Dublin and services 60 stores around the country.

He told the Leader his stock will be in the “mid-price range.”

He added: “I think Naas is a good town and was always known as a good place to shop, especially for clothing. I’m a proud Kildare man and I think all Naas needs is a little encouragement. I know this will work.”