Kildare rescue centre issues appeal for owners of lost huskies

The Dublin Huskie Rescue centre, which is located just off the Curragh, is appealing for the owners of two lost huskies to come forward to be reunified with their pets.

The huskies were found yesterday evening at approximately 6pm down by the canal footbridge in Rathangan.

There were reports that the dogs were running out in front of traffic.The male and female are described as being both very friendly and are currently being looked after at the centre.

They have no collars, tags or microchips. The owners are asked to make contact with the centre and proof of ownership will be required. Click here to go through to the Dublin Huskie Rescue Centre’s facebook page.

The second huskie