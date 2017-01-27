Public meeting over Naas business closures

The rate of business closures along the main street in Naas has prompted a public meeting which will take place next week.

A small group of local woman have set about arranging the meeting for the Town House Hotel a week from today. They’ve been in contact with local retailers and say there is a positive reaction to the meeting.

The Londis convenience store run by Ciaran Mattimoe since 2011 at North Main Street closed today. However the Mattimoe family had been in business in for 33 years.

“We are concerned and angry at the number of businesses that have closed and this is continuing. Also there is a threat posed by cycle paths to Swan’s on the Green and Goulding’s hardware shop. The town is dying when compared to the vibrant town it was when I was growing up. We are keen to have as many people as possible at the meeting to reach some consensus about what we can do,” one of the organisers told the Leader.

It takes place on Friday at 8pm.