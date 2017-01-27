KLeisure to run Newbridge Town Hall

A new arrangement has been made for the use of Newbridge Town Hall between Kildare County Council and Kildare Leisure Ltd, according to Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail.

Its understood KLeisure, which runs the council’s leisure centre in Naas, will look after the Town Hall through its own staffing arrangements, provide a booking service, meet and manage all procedural matters with potential uses, manage daily inspection routine, and oversee caretaking and waste disposal.

Website booking is also to be put in place and the company has pledged to ensure the building is made available for the whole community within the district.

The Ceann Comhairle said the proposed charges for community groups are €40 per hour.

For commercial events, a fee will be negotiated as considered appropriate.

“This is really welcome news for the people of Municipal District of Newbridge/Kildare. Well done to all involved,” he said on his facebook page.