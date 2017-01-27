Kildare Town development aimed at first time buyers

A new Development in Kildare town will launch this weekend aimed at the first time buyers market.

Located on the Tully Road, the first phase of Oaktree Estate has 29 properties, seven of which have already been sold according to selling agents DNG.

There is planning permission for 164 homes and the land was bought for €5 million last year by property developer Martin Lyndon.

There are a mix of 3 bed semi detached and four bed semi properties on the market for between €250,000 and €285,000.

The emphasis at Oaktree according to the development description is on quality at an affordable price and is open to the help to buy scheme.

The smartly built A3-rated houses, mainly three-bed semis in phase one, offer 9 feet ceiling heights, decent-sized utility rooms, built-in wardrobes and en suite bathrooms, with windows as standard, and cost from €250,000 for a three-bed semi.

The help to buy scheme became open to applications this month.

The measure, introduced by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan in the budget last October, will allow purchasers to claim a rebate of income tax already paid up to a maximum of €20,000, depending on the value of the property.

It is designed to help first-time buyers meet tougher deposit requirements under Central Bank mortgage lending rules.