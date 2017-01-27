Jog for a Dog returns to Kildare's Castletown House

The Jog for a Dog 5k fundraiser returns to Castletown House to mark World Autism Day on Sunday, April 2 next.

All money raised from the third year of this event will go to My Canine Companion Autism Services. The 5k, which participants can jog, walk or run, is sponsored by Naas-based Irish Dog Foods.

“We are so delighted that Irish Dog Foods are supporting us again,” said committee member Laura Sullivan at the official launch last week.

“Thanks to their generous support over the last three years we have raised over €35,000 for an amazing charity that trains service dogs for children and young adults with autism”.

The race is organised and run by families who have all benefitted from autism service dogs and pups provided by My Canine Companion.

“Thanks to our sponsors covering all our race costs, every penny of our runners and walkers registration fees and any money they raise through sponsorship, goes straight to the charity.”

Jog for a Dog was co-founded by Niall Ruddy and his wife Cliona O’Rourke five years ago.

“Like the majority of charities in this sector, we receive no government funding, therefore all our funds have to come from great fundraising events such as this. The charity itself and the families, including a number in the local Kildare area, greatly appreciate the support.”

Service dogs can provide huge benefits including safety, independence and companionship.

Online registration is now open at www.popupraces.ie with entry fees ranging from €10 for juveniles runners/walkers to €20 for senior runners/walkers. This year sees the introduction of a Family Category to cover two adults and three children for €50.

Numbers are strictly limited to 500 participants. The organisers hope to provide registration on the day (€15 for juveniles/€25 for seniors/€60 family) but this will be dependant on online sales. Last year’s event was a sell out.

Sponsorship cards are also available from race@jogforadog.com or call Laura on 086 358 1338.

For more information on My Canine Companion, visit www.mycaninecompanion.ie.