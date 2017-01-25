Controversial Kildare quarry case up in June

A case, taken by Kildare County Council against the owners and operators of an alleged unauthorised quarry at Ballysax, is to be heard in June.
Judge James O'Donohoe was informed at Naas Circuit Court today the case would take two days to hear all the evidence. The court registrar pencilled it into the court diary for June 1.
Kildare County Council has issued proceedings against Patrick Higgins, Elizabeth Higgins, Sharon Browne and William Browne in relation to the development.
Solicitor for the Brownes, Brendan Weld said the matter was connected to a judicial review in the High Court, which should be concluded within the month. He said there were complex planning issues involved in the case.
Barrister for Kildare County Council, Deirdre Hughes said the council was anxious to get the case heard as June would almost mark two year anniversary of when the matter first came before the courts.
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie Leinster Leader provides news, events and sport features from the Kildare area. For the best up to date information relating to Kildare and the surrounding areas visit us at Limerick Leader regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on