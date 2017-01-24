Millions worth of funding confirmed for Athy ring road and Sallins Bypass

Funding of €1m has been allocated for the long-awaited Athy Southern Distributor route and €7.5 million for the Sallins Bypass and Osberstown Interchange.

The money was confirmed today by Minister for Transport Shane Ross. A total of €19.8m was allocated for Kildare roads.

The funding announcement was welcomed by Kildare South TD Martin Heydon. He said the funding will allow Kildare County Council to continue to progress the Athy Southern Distributor project through to planning with An Bord Pleanala.

“The Department of Transport are currently considering the business case for the project which was submitted by Kildare County Council before Christmas and a decision is due on this in the near future which will then allow the project to go to planning stage.,” he said.

The Sallins By Pass and M7 widening project already has planning permission.

All of the Kildare roads projects to be funded this year are listed below: