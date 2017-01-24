North and south chambers set to unite in Kildare

North Kildare Chamber is holding a Q&A event for members on its proposed merger with Kildare South Chamber at its offices in Naas this evening at 6.30pm.

It’s understood the North Kildare Chamber and Kildare South Chamber had been engaged in negotiations since early last year to examine the merits of a merger.

The aim is to create a single entity – a chamber to represent and promote the interests of the business community throughout the entire county.

An agreement was signed on December 22 by the mediation teams from each chamber, outlining the key recommendations.

The merger is to be voted on by the members of the two Chambers at EGMs in February.