Pensioner's Naas brothelkeeping charge adjourned

The State has sought more time to progress a case against a woman in her 70s who is alleged to have run a brothel in Naas.

The woman first appeared in Naas District Court, on a charge of allegedly running a brothel in Naas, on November 16.

It is alleged that Terezinha Aparecida de Jesus, with an address given as 8 Basin Street, Naas, allowed the premises at 8 Basin Street, Naas, to be used as a brothel on November 9 last.

On November 16 Judge Zaidan raised some initial issues about the charge sheet and these were cleared up.

When the charge was put to Ms de Jesus that day, she made no reply.

Also that day, Mr Byrne said that Ms de Jesus’s 98-year-old mother was very ill and asked for a date which would enable her to deal with family matters while the case progressed.

The matter was adjourned until December 14 and Ms de Jesus was remanded on bail to that date and further adjourned to January 18.

The defendant was granted an interpreter and free legal aid.

On January 16, Garda Inspector Patsy Glennon said he was seeking more time to clarify some issues.

Mr Byrne said this was the third time the case was listed and he could ask to strike it out.

He said Ms de Jesus’s mother was ill.

Inspector Glennon said he had been assured that the technical issues involved had now been addressed and the matter could proceed. He asked for four weeks, Judge Zaidan said it would be peremptory against the State - meaning if the case is not ready to proceed it will be struck out.

A further adjournment was granted.