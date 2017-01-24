Your chance to ask your local Kildare TD the questions you want answered

This evening, constituents across South Kildare will get the chance to question one of Kildare’s TDs live on Facebook.

Dep Martin Heydon is holding his first ever Facebook Live Q&A session this evening at 6.30pm.

“I am always looking for new ways to engage and communicate with my constituents and this is a way of engaging using a means that people are using to communicate every day. The more traditional means of communication such as clinics in my office and around the constituency, email, phone calls and calling to my office are still in place and suit many people, but I want to make sure that I am as available as possible,” he said.

“Using Facebook Live in this way will allow people to ask me a question on any issue and receive a response straight away. Constituents can post a question to my facebook page in advance of the Q&A or during the live session.”

Click here to access Dep Heydon’s page.