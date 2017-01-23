Aldi in Naas donates €500 to Jack & Jill

Staff working at the Aldi store in Jigginstown have awarded the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation €500, recognising its work in the local community and to help support its vital services.

The programme provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation within their community for support.

The charities are assessed according to a defined selection criteria and the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receives a €500 donation from Aldi.

All of Aldi’s 128 stores have been allocated an individual annual bursary fund. The programme hopes to make a difference within the communities where the Aldi stores are based.

It focuses on helping to develop young people, combat food poverty and improving the well being of families.