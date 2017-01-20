Kildare house price rise

The average price of a house in county Kildare rose 5% to €264,639, according to a Leinster Leader analysis of the Property Price Register.

We counted 1,990 properties, excluding those not deemed to be the full market price,

We compared prices with 2,202 transactions in 2015.

While the average price was up, so was our median price, which represents the price in the middle of the range, and below which price, half the properties were sold.

That increase by 8% to €243,500, below which half of all properties sold.

Around 11% of properties recorded were priced at €100,000 or lower, compared to 13% when we did the survey for 2015.

Some of these are very low so we also calculated the average price of the middle sixty per cent of the range, excluding very high and very low prices but took into account 1,194 properties.

The average here was €242,160, which was 8% higher than for the figure recorded in 2015.

The top ten priced properties in 2016, sold for a total of €31.6m.

It included the top property, €12m for Lyons Estate in Celbridge.

Where are average prices properties located.

A look at the location of fifteen properties priced exactly at €245,000, showed that three were Celbridge, three in Maynooth, two in Naas, and one each in Leixlip, Kill, Clane, Allenwood, Kilcullen, Kildare town and Athy.

In January 2016, the Leinster Leader reported that the median prices of a house in county Kildare rose by ten per cent to €225,000 in 2015, according to an analysis of figures from the Property Price Register.