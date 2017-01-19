Break-in at Rathangan school

A Rathangan school was broken into in the early hours of this morning.

It’s understood two windows were broken, but nothing was taken from Bunscoil Bhride.

“It is very unfortunate that schools are targeted in this way and I would urge anyone who witnessed anything unusual around the school on this morning between 12.30am and 1.30am to contact Rathangan Garda station on 045 524353 or Kildare Garda Station on 045-521222,” the school advised parents.