Vintage car auction to be held in Naas

There’s a treat in store for classic car lovers as 100 vintage vehicles are set to be auctioned in Naas.

Among the gems on offer will be a stunning 1967 Mercedes 250SL LHD Convertible with just 87,955 miles on the clock with a guide price of in excess of €40,000, and a 1972 VW Kyote II Wagon, similar to one driven by silver screen stars such as Steve McQueen, James Bond in Diamonds Are Forever, Jimi Hendrix and The Monkees.

Other cars include a 1954 Austin A30 Seven 803, a 1964 Hillman Minxand a 1953 MG Midget TD Convertible Original Right Hand Drive.

The sale will take place in Merlin Car Auctions on Sunday, February 5, at 1pm, with viewing from 11am. There will be a catalogue entry charge of €10 per person.

This 1967 Mercedes will be among the cars on sale