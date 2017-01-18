Massive pothole craters keep reappearing on Kildare road

Concerns have been raised about the large crater like potholes, which keep reappearing in the same places on the Rathangan to Naas road.

Cllr Mark Stafford (FG) told the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting this morning, that he normally wouldn’t be putting a motion down about potholes, as he would usually raise with the matter directly with the council’s roads department.

“But these type of potholes appear in the same spots in the middle of the road, they are huge and curved and you can’t avoid them,” he said.

“They are still potholes Mark,” said Cllr Mark Lynch (SF).

“Craters”, suggested Cllr Suzanne Doyle (FF).

Cllr Stafford described them as a serious health and safety hazard for those traveling that road.

However, he noted the potholes in question on the road from Pluckerstown to the edge of the MD boundary at Blacktrench have since been filled in.

Area Engineer Brigette Rea said she didn’t really have any comment to make, except to say the council had repaired them, and would continue to maintain the road.