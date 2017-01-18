Submissions from Kildare rail users due

Rail users have been urged to make submissions to the National Transport Authority’s consultation process on the future of rail services by today Wednesday, January 18.

Local TD Deputy James Lawless says “it’s particularly important that people using commuter rail services in Kildare make their views known.

“The rail service in Kildare is a vital piece of transport and economic infrastructure, with over two million people making journeys on the Dublin - Kildare commuter service every year.

“While the service is reliable it is not without its challenges such as parking at our stations, flexible timetables, better peak services for both bus and rail.

“And we need more park and ride facilities across the constituency.”

The National Transport Authority is seeking views from the public as to how the rail network should develop over the coming years.