A practical philosophy course starting in Naas on Thursday January 19 offers a way to focus on how to live more truly and happily. It begins at 7.30pm in McAuley Place, Sallins Road. It costs €80 and no previous knowledge is necessary. Register on the night or on www.practicalphilosophy.ie, where more details can be found.