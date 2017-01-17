Fish Kill in Liffey near Naas

A fish kill has been reported along a section of the River Liffey near Naas.

The incident occurred late yesterday afternoon when walkers noticed up to 40 dead fish floating on the surface of the waterway near the Leinster Aqueduct, between Sallins and Naas. The place is very popular with pedestrians and cyclists.

Walkers in the area noticed that a section of the river had turned partly white or grey at the time. However it was not immediately clear if the unusual water colour was connected to the incident.

Kildare County Council and the Environmental Protectoin Agency have been made aware of the incident.