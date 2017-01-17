Kildare Young scientists commended

Two Kildare projects received high commendations for their entries in this years BT Young Scientist.

Toby Markham from Maynooth Education Campus was highly commended for this projected entitled ‘To investigate the maximum height a water rocket can achieve’.

“A while ago I went to the Kennedy Space Centre while on holiday with my family and it really inspired me, ” explained Toby.

Gráinne Lawlor and Enya Nordon and Sarah Paran from Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, whose project was titled ‘The harmful effects of dry burning an electronic cigarette’, was also highly commended .

