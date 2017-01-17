New stand planned for Punchestown Racecourse

A new stand looks likely to be developed at Punchestown Racecourse.

The Blackhall Racing company, which is associated with the racecourse, intends to apply to Kildare County Council for permission to demolish the old external stand (the smaller structure beside the main stand, nearer to the event centre) and to develop a new three storey trackside stand.

It’s also hoped to a include a ground floor reserved bar, a champagne bar and toilets.

The plans envisage a ground floor link to the existing “trackside unit”, a first floor restaurant for horse owners and trainers, a kitchen and toilets.

The third floor will have a private viewing suit and external grandstand terracing.

The racecourse opened in 1875 and hosts an annual five day National Hunt racing festival in April –which last year brought 114,500 people to the venue.