Gardai appeal for information on Celbridge robbery

Gardaí in Celbridge are appealing for information after a man made off with money from Celbridge Credit Union.

The Garda Press Office said that Gardai in Celbridge are investigating a robbery that occurred at “a financial institution” on Main Street, Celbridge.

“At approximately 12 noon, January 10, a lone male entered the premises and threatened staff. He left the premises with an undisclosed sum of money in the direction of Castletown on a bicycle. Nobody was injured and there have been no arrests,” said gardai.

Last week, Freedom Travel agency on the town’s Main Street was robbed at knife point.

Anyone with information in relation to either incident is asked to call Celbridge Garda Station on (01) 628 8222.