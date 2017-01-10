Planning lodged for new development in Monasterevin

An application for a new development in Monasterevin, comprising of a 60 bed nursing home, a retail and cafe area, a creche and 115 residential units, has been made to Kildare County Council.

Michael Dunne applied on December 23 last to Kildare County Council to develop the former Hulk charter school building and adjacent buildings on the Portlaoise Road in Monasterevin.

The development at The Island, Skirteen, Portlaoise Road, includes space for craft retail and exhibition and development studios and cafe. This will be connected by a corridor to a 60 bed two storey nursing home, with shared living accommodation and car parking and associated landscaping.

It also includes the construction of a two storey crèche and all associated facilities, including car parking, set down area, play area and associated landscaping. There are also plans for the construction of a 115 unit residential development. The construction of the residential development will comprise of single storey, semi-detached two bed dwellings, two storey two, three and four bedroom dwellings, semi-detached and terraced, and two storey five bedroom detached dwellings.

This development consists of 29 two bed dwellings, 64 three bed dwellings, 14 four bed dwellings and eight five bed dwellings and all associated site works including proposed entrance, proposed landscaping and proposed surface and foul water sewer connections transversing a special Area of Conservation (SAC) to the north east of site.

All submissions must be in by February, 4 next while the decision on the development is due on February 25.