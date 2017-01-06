Kildare performer in Late Late Show music tribute

WELL known Kildare performer, Connor McKeon, may be going viral with a special tribute song to top music performers who passed away in 2016.

Along with Billy Farrell, who has produced albums for The Corrs and Brian Kennedy, he has put together a tribute featuring Prince's Purple Rain, Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah and Bowie's Life on Mars, which is sung by himself with Sandii Hyland and the Earth Angel Gospel Choir.

Connor, from Celbridge, will perform the 'The legends tribute' with other well known musicians on RTE’s Late Late show tonight.

Watch the video here:

The project was inspired by him reflecting on the giants of global music and the impact they had in his life. “I grew up listening to the music of Prince, Cohen and Bowie. They are the inspiration between millions of people learning guitar and other instruments and joining bands. I remember when I was sixteen going to buy Sign Of The Times record and thinking, wow, this is something so original and so inspiring. There had never been anything like it. In later years I started listening David Bowie and then Leonard Cohen and was captured by the raw power and incredible lyrics. These artists inspired other giants like Lady GaGa and Artic Monkeys and countless others.”

Connor, who has sold out nights at the National Concert Hall among other venues, said: “These were true light workers, giants of music and I felt so strongly that I wanted to honour them in some way. My own kind of personal memorial project but thankfully others shared my vision and low and beyond this idea just grew legs and we recorded the song in late December and before we knew it we were invited onto the Late Late show. The music will live on forever and I've no doubt that a whole new generation will now be inspired to carry the flame forward.”