Only two patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Only two patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

This is despite criticism by nurses representatives of overcrowding figures at hospitals throughout Ireland during 2016, which were the highest in a decade.

The figure is the lowest of any hospital in County Kildare and County Dublin – including major hospitals like Beaumont and the Mater.

There are 45 patients awaiting a bed at Tallaght Hospital.

In Portlaoise and Tullamore Hospitals respectively there are 19 and 37 patients waiting for a bed this morning.